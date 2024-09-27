NEWS

Former Turkey, Fenerbahce player Akin shot in foot in armed attack

File photo.

The Turkish Football Federation have condemned an armed attack on former Turkey and Fenerbahce striker turned TV pundit Serhat Akin in Istanbul on Thursday.

Akin posted a message on social media saying he had been shot in the foot after he left a TV studio in the Beykoz district of the city following Fenerbahce’s 2-1 win over Union Saint-Gilloise in the Europa League.

“We have learned with regret that former national team player Serhat Akin was injured in his foot as a result of an armed attack,” TFF said in a statement.

“We strongly condemn the heinous attack and wish Serhat Akin … a speedy recovery.”

The 43-year-old, who played 16 times for his country between 2002 and 2006, was taken to hospital for treatment.

Akin’s social media post included a picture of his bloodied ankle and foot, accompanied by the message: “They shot my feet after the program, our last word is Fenerbahce.”

Fenerbahce, the club where Akin started his career and spent five years before moving on to Belgian side Anderlecht, also condemned the attack.

“We expect the perpetrators to be brought to justice as soon as possible,” the club said. [Reuters]

Turkey Crime Soccer

