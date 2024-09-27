NEWS

Police make 13 arrests after vocational school brawl

Police in Lavrio, southeastern Attica, have arrested 13 people following a brawl at a vocational school.

According to reports, a group of minors began fighting for an as yet unknown reason. During the incident, a 16-year-old, who remains at large, allegedly pulled out a knife and injured two people.

The injured were taken to hospital to receive first aid.

Meanwhile in Thessaloniki, three middle school students who locked a classmate in a toilet, threatened him and recorded the incident on a mobile phone have been placed under the supervision of a guardian by order of a prosecutor and investigator.

The youths – two of whom are 14 and one is 15 – had been called to testify on charges of illegal detention, violating privacy laws and making treats.

Apologizing to their victim, they reportedly told the prosecutor that they did not understand the magnitude of their actions.

