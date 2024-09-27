Major delays at Athens airport due to air traffic controllers’ go-slow

Flight delays of up to two hours have been reported at Athens International Airport, where air traffic controllers are continuing a go-slow action for a second day.

Kathimerini found that most flights are being delayed by a quarter of an hour and up to two hours in cases.

Air traffic controllers have given no indication on how long their work-to-rule action will continue.

Confusion reigned at the airport metro station, where many passengers alighting from trains had not been informed that their flight would be delayed while others had received relevant notifications.

“My flight is 25 minutes late. I hope it won’t be any longer,” said Jose, who is hoping to return to Barcelona after a week’s holiday.

“I’ve been here for an hour. The flight was supposed to leave in about half an hour and no one has yet informed us of when boarding will begin. This is unacceptable,” said Eva, who is hoping to return to Prague with her daughter.

When contacted by Kathimerini, sources at the Greek Air Traffic Controllers’ Association said that flights “are operating at their official capacity.”

They were unable to say when the go-slow will end.