Police raid cells of inmates linked to high profile murder cases

Law enforcement authorities conducted searches in the A Wing of the capital’s Korydallos Prison, focusing on inmates from former Soviet countries and a Greek criminal charged with the murder of surveyor Panagiotis Stathis.

The operation, undertaken by the Extortion Investigation Department and the Special Crime Squad (OPKE), also involved inspections on the cells of hooligans currently giving supplementary testimonies related to the fatal injuries inflicted on a riot police officer in 2023 outside a volleyball arena.

During the operation, authorities discovered that the Greek inmate was in possession of a mobile phone, which he attempted to destroy before it could be seized.