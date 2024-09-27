NEWS

Police raid cells of inmates linked to high profile murder cases

Police raid cells of inmates linked to high profile murder cases
[InTimeNews]

Law enforcement authorities conducted searches in the A Wing of the capital’s Korydallos Prison, focusing on inmates from former Soviet countries and a Greek criminal charged with the murder of surveyor Panagiotis Stathis.

The operation, undertaken by the Extortion Investigation Department and the Special Crime Squad (OPKE), also involved inspections on the cells of hooligans currently giving supplementary testimonies related to the fatal injuries inflicted on a riot police officer in 2023 outside a volleyball arena.

During the operation, authorities discovered that the Greek inmate was in possession of a mobile phone, which he attempted to destroy before it could be seized.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Police dismantle three criminal gangs suspected of burglaries and theft
NEWS

Police dismantle three criminal gangs suspected of burglaries and theft

Police make 13 arrests after vocational school brawl
NEWS

Police make 13 arrests after vocational school brawl

Former Turkey, Fenerbahce player Akin shot in foot in armed attack
NEWS

Former Turkey, Fenerbahce player Akin shot in foot in armed attack

Investigation launched into death of Pakistani national in Athens police custody
NEWS

Investigation launched into death of Pakistani national in Athens police custody

Armed robbers target cash van, steal almost €1 mln
NEWS

Armed robbers target cash van, steal almost €1 mln

Schoolboy, 14, arrested for threatening teacher after using cell phone
NEWS

Schoolboy, 14, arrested for threatening teacher after using cell phone