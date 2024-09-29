Students struggle to find teachers on new platform

Greece’s new digital tutoring platform is having trouble getting teachers to offer their services 10 days after its launch.

Approximately 4,000 students attended the first live-streamed lesson but this number has since plateaued, likely due to the incomplete staffing of the platform.

The government-backed initiative was introduced to help students improve their academic performance, ensuring that, regardless of location, they have access to free educational support. However, the limited uptake by instructors may reduce teaching quality, making it harder for the program to meet its goals.

The issue reflects a broader challenge within Greece’s education system, which has struggled with recruiting enough qualified teachers for public services. Without adequate staffing, the platform’s promise of accessible, high-quality education for all students remains uncertain.