German police arrest suspect in Halkidiki beach bar shooting

[File photo]

German police have arrested a 32-suspect wanted in connection with the shooting that occurred in August at a beach bar in the Haniotis area of Halkidiki, in northern Greece.

The man is suspected of playing a leading role in the incident.

When police officers investigating the incident found established that the 32-year-old had fled to Germany, they applied for his arrest warrant to be upgraded to a European one.

The suspect is now expected to be extradited to Greece.

The incident took place on August 16 when, after a fight between Bulgarian patrons and the 55-year-old owner of the bar, who is also Bulgarian, three individuals entered the establishment and started shooting, injuring three people.

Police subsequently arrested five people linked to the shooting, all Bulgarian nationals, three of whom testified before an investigating magistrate.

Crime Germany Justice

