Police detain 22 at university protest

Police have detained 22 people at the National Technical University of Athens after researcher staged a protest at an event marking European Researchers’ Night.

At the start of the event, at which Infrastructure and Transport Minister Christos Staikouras was also present, a group of people, holding a banner and chanting slogans, staged a protest behind the podium.

Police then intervened and escorted the minister and guests from the venue and made 22 detentions.