NEWS

Police detain 22 at university protest

Police detain 22 at university protest

Police have detained 22 people at the National Technical University of Athens after researcher staged a protest at an event marking European Researchers’ Night.

At the start of the event, at which Infrastructure and Transport Minister Christos Staikouras was also present, a group of people, holding a banner and chanting slogans, staged a protest behind the podium.

Police then intervened and escorted the minister and guests from the venue and made 22 detentions.

Education Protest

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Deportation proceedings begin for foreign nationals in Athens university protest
NEWS

Deportation proceedings begin for foreign nationals in Athens university protest

University authorities shaking off sit-in shackles
NEWS

University authorities shaking off sit-in shackles

University occupations de-escalate amid student fatigue
NEWS

University occupations de-escalate amid student fatigue

Protests persist against private universities
NEWS

Protests persist against private universities

Central Athens street clashes injure 16
NEWS

Central Athens street clashes injure 16

Protests against private universities bill turn violent
NEWS

Protests against private universities bill turn violent