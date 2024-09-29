Fragility fractures on the rise

Fragility fractures, often caused by a simple fall, are becoming a significant issue among Greece’s elderly population. Annually, about 100,000 fractures occur in those over 60, a number expected to exceed 120,000 by 2034.

Greece has the greatest mortality rate from such accidents in the European Union, with 130 deaths per 100,000 fractures, compared to 116 in the EU, and the highest treatment costs, at around €1 billion yearly. Elderly patients who don’t have access to a thorough post-surgery care system heal more slowly and have a higher chance of falling again.

Fragility fractures put tremendous strain on the healthcare system, according to a University of Patras orthopedics expert, Professor Elias Panagiotopoulos.

Forty percent of patients still struggle with independent walking a year after suffering a hip fracture and 60% have difficulty with everyday tasks. He notes that 10% of healthcare resources are used on these fractures and the burden is increasing, taking money away from other illnesses.

Patients and families are frequently left feeling bewildered and overburdened by a fragmented healthcare system, which forces them to navigate several medical disciplines without enough coordination. In response, medical experts formed the Hellenic Fragility Fracture Network in 2017 with the goal of enhancing treatment and pushing for a national action plan. The network brings together hospitals, academic institutions, medical experts and caregivers to improve patient support.

The network created Greece’s first Fracture Registry, which is monitoring 2,000 patients, to deal with the situation. This database provides important information to decision-makers, highlighting the necessity of a long-term, cross-party national plan to improve fracture care and outcomes for Greece’s aging populace.