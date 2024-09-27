NEWS

‘Amish’ parents arrested for abducting newborn

A 45-year-old man and his wife have been arrested on charges of child abduction, after snatching their baby from the Alexandra Hospital in Athens where it had been admitted for observation by social workers concerned about its welfare.

The couple previously gained the attention of authorities and the media for living as an “early Christian” family in an underground dwelling in the mountains of Corinthia, Peloponnese.

Last Tuesday, they visited Alexandra Hospital to see their one-month-old baby. The infant was due to be transferred to the Mitera Hospital when the couple reportedly snatched it and fled.

Police tracked down the couple to a house in the Attica suburb of Keratea. Authorities are now focused on ensuring the child’s safety while evaluating the family’s living situation.

