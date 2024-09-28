NEWS

Search underway for missing German hiker on Crete

[File photo]

A search and rescue operation is continuing on Crete for a 60-year-old German man who was reported missing on a hike on Friday.

The man had set out on the hike with two women on Friday along the Sougia trial towards the Trypti Gorge, in the south of the island, according to state broadcaster ERT.

Along the way, the other hikers lost track of the man and later raised the alarm.

A team with a dog and a drone, police and firefighters are participating in the operation as are volunteers.

Local media report that attempts to call the man on his cell phone have been unsuccessful.

