Police on Corfu are investigating the fatal stabbing of a 68-year-old man, who was found dead in his bedroom by his wife.

Officers rushed to the scene after receiving an emergency call from the victim’s 11-year-old daughter.

A forensic examiner is also at the scene.

The victim had a deep wound in his back, which was possibly caused by a knife, state broadcaster ERT reported.

Police are conducting door-to-door enquiries as part of their investigation.