Professor Konstantinos Fountas elected CERN Council president

[CERN via AP]

Professor Konstantinos Fountas has been elected president of the CERN Council, the top decision-making authority of the Organization, composed by delegates of all its twenty-three member states, for a two-year period (2025-2027), it was announced Saturday.

Born in 1958, Dr Fountas is Professor of Physics and head of High Energy Physics Group at the University of Ioannina, in northwestern Greece. 

He is the first Greek scientist to hold that position at CERN, the largest European research laboratory for nuclear and particle physics.

Dr Fountas will be replacing Professor Eliezer Rabinovici.

Science

