Arrests made in child crime cases

Two incidents over the weekend highlighted the alarming rise in crime and delinquency among minors that has been noted in the past few years.

In a shocking case in Alexandroupoli, northern Greece, two kindergarten children aged 5 are accused of sexually abusing a fellow pupil.

The incident was reported by the boy’s father to the authorities, who ordered a forensic examination of the young boy. The findings of the examination appear to corroborate that he had been sexually abused.

The suspects’ parents and two teachers at the kindergarten where the incident is said to have taken place were arrested.

In another incident, two teenage boys aged 14 and 15 were taken into custody along with their parents for disseminating photographs of a female fellow pupil, which they had doctored in order to make her appear naked. The boys, who face a string of accusations, reportedly told investigators it was a “prank.”

Police are also investigating whether the photographs reached a wider audience on the internet.