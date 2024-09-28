Wife of stabbed man allegedly confesses to murder

The wife of a 68-year-old man who was found dead with stab wounds in Corfu on Saturday has allegedly confessed to the killing, sources have said.

After the 49-year-old woman was arrested she allegedly claimed that the victim had sexually assaulted her before the attack.

The man was found in his bedroom with a deep wound in his back, which is believed to have been caused by a knife. Police was alerted by the couple’s 11-year-old daughter who called the authorities in a frantic state.

The victim and the woman, a Russian national, were known to the police from incidents of domestic violence reported in 2022 and 2023.