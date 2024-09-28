NEWS

Wife of stabbed man allegedly confesses to murder

Wife of stabbed man allegedly confesses to murder
[corfutvnews.gr]

The wife of a 68-year-old man who was found dead with stab wounds in Corfu on Saturday has allegedly confessed to the killing, sources have said.

After the 49-year-old woman was arrested she allegedly claimed that the victim had sexually assaulted her before the attack.

The man was found in his bedroom with a deep wound in his back, which is believed to have been caused by a knife. Police was alerted by the couple’s 11-year-old daughter who called the authorities in a frantic state. 

The victim and the woman, a Russian national, were known to the police from incidents of domestic violence reported in 2022 and 2023.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Corfu: man found stabbed to death in bedroom
NEWS

Corfu: man found stabbed to death in bedroom

Probe into Pakistani man’s death in police custody
NEWS

Probe into Pakistani man’s death in police custody

Minor arrested in Crete for assaulting school principal
NEWS

Minor arrested in Crete for assaulting school principal

‘Amish’ parents arrested for abducting newborn
NEWS

‘Amish’ parents arrested for abducting newborn

German police arrest suspect in Halkidiki beach bar shooting
NEWS

German police arrest suspect in Halkidiki beach bar shooting

Police raid cells of inmates linked to high profile murder cases
NEWS

Police raid cells of inmates linked to high profile murder cases