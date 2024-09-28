Moderate quake recorded off southwestern Greece

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.4 has struck southern Greece off the coast of the western Peloponnese.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries from the quake which was recorded at 3.18 p.m.

The tremor was centered 26 klm northeast of the Strofades islands, beneath the seabed, about 120 kilometers south-southwest of the western city of Patras, at a depth of five kilometres, according to the Athens Geodynamic Institute.

The quake was felt in Zakynthos and areas of the Peloponnese.