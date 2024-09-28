Crime boss reportedly captured in Dubai

Reports emerged on the weekend regarding the arrest of the Greek-Ukrainian crime boss known as “Entik,” in Dubai.

Allegedly the leader of a Russian-speaking criminal organization, police are linking him to the assassinations of prominent Greek underworld figures Yiannis Skaftouros, Vassilis Roubetis and possibly Evangelos Zampounidis.

Although he faces a Red Notice for escaping prison while he was serving an unrelated seven-year sentence for burglary, there had been no official confirmation on Saturday of his arrest from Interpol or the Greek Ministry of Citizen Protection.

Unverified reports suggested that another key member of the organization, identified as “Leonidas,” was also apprehended. He is wanted in connection with Skaftouros’ murder in 2022, following an investigation by the Homicide Division and the Organized Crime Unit of the Attica Security Directorate.

In recent months, Greek authorities, including Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis, intensified efforts to capture both men, who were believed to be hiding in Dubai. Their criminal group has been engaged in violent confrontations with local organized crime factions over control of fuel and tobacco smuggling, executing contracts on rival businessmen in the underworld.