Greece braces for strong winds and heavy rain

A severe weather alert has been issued for Greece, predicting strong winds, a sharp temperature drop and heavy rain in certain regions from Sunday through Monday.

Winds of 7-9 Beaufort will hit the Ionian Sea and western Greece on Sunday, extending to central and eastern areas, including Crete, by afternoon. Winds will ease by midday Monday.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms will affect northeastern regions, especially eastern Macedonia, Thrace and the northeastern Aegean, from Sunday afternoon to early Monday.

Temperatures will fall 6-8 degrees Celsius, with highs of 21 degrees in Thessaloniki and 24-25 degrees in Athens on Monday.

