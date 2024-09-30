NEWS

Taxi driver charged in assault on transgender woman

File photo.

A 55-year-old taxi driver has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a transgender woman.

The incident occurred in central Athens early Thursday morning. According to the police report, the 33-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man hailed a taxi, but the driver became aggressive upon recognizing her gender identity. He stopped the taxi, forced both passengers out of the vehicle, and physically attacked them.

The woman sustained injuries while attempting to escape, as she crashed into a glass entrance. She is currently hospitalized following surgery.

The driver has been charged with making threats of violence and causing serious bodily harm with a racist motive. The case will be forwarded to the Athens prosecutor’s office.

Crime LGBTQ

