Rescue operation underway after French sailboat sinks in eastern Aegean

A rescue operation is underway after a French-flagged sailboat with eight people on board sank in unclear circumstances in the eastern Aegean, 3.4 nautical miles off the coast of the small island of Levitha in the Dodecanese.

The passengers of the sailboat, who are Polish nationals, managed to launch a lifeboat and called for help via the 112 emergency number.

An air force helicopter, as well as a coast guard vessel and nearby ships, are heading towards the scene.

Force 7 winds are blowing in the area.

