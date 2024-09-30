Bodies of Ukrainian tourists recovered from sea off Corfu

Rescuers have retrieved the bodies of a woman and her daughter from the sea off northern Corfu.

The 52-year-old mother and the 32 year-old daughter were holidaymakers from Ukraine, according to state broadcaster ERT.

Coast guard and firefighters participated in the operation in the sea off Sidari.

The women were staying in the area and were reportedly identified by bracelets on their wrists.

Hotel sources said the two women visited Corfu every year and stayed locally.