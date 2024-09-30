Motor Oil fined €9.2 mln for obstructing competition inspectors

Competition inspectors have fined the Motor Oil refinery 9.2 million euros and an employee €50,000 for obstructing an on-site inspection.

In a statement, the Hellenic Competition Commission said it had imposed the fines “after taking into consideration the particular seriousness of the related behavior, the disdain and their repercussion on the investigation taking place.”

The commission said its inspectors arrived at the refinery in Corinthia for an unannounced on-site inspection on the refining process and on the wholesale and retail sale in the gasoline and diesel markets.

“During the on-site inspection, the Motor Oil corporation and the individual did not actively collaborate, but through their actions and omissions created obstacles, delays and difficulties … and did not therefore guarantee the integrity/availability of the company’s business records and the effectiveness of the inspection,” the commission said.

“On the contrary, through their behavior they obstructed the inspection and violated the obligation to actively and continuously cooperate with the assigned staff of the [commission]. In this manner, the rendered the investigation ineffective,” it concluded. [AMNA]