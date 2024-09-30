NEWS

GSEE calls 24-hour strike for Nov 20

GSEE calls 24-hour strike for Nov 20

The General Confederation of Greek Workers (GSEE) has called a 24-hour general strike for November 20 to highlight inflation, rising rental and housing costs and the need to restore collective labor rights.

“Given the government’s failure to take substantial measures to address these pressing issues affecting private-sector workers and, instead, its implementation of policies that exacerbate their problems, the decision was made to call a general strike,” the GSEE, which represents private-sector workers, said.

It added that the government has failed to “implement policies that strengthen the purchasing power of workers, which has decreased by 8% since 2019.”

Strike Employment

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
ADEDY announces nationwide strike demanding salary increases, more benefits
NEWS

ADEDY announces nationwide strike demanding salary increases, more benefits

Worker dies at PPC factory in Kos
NEWS

Worker dies at PPC factory in Kos

ESY doctors allowed to work privately outside duty hours
NEWS

ESY doctors allowed to work privately outside duty hours

Nearly one in four Greek workers fear of losing job due to AI, survey finds
NEWS

Nearly one in four Greek workers fear of losing job due to AI, survey finds

Pakistani worker allegedly beaten by employer in Crete
NEWS

Pakistani worker allegedly beaten by employer in Crete

Half of hospital directors fail employment exams
NEWS

Half of hospital directors fail employment exams