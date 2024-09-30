GSEE calls 24-hour strike for Nov 20

The General Confederation of Greek Workers (GSEE) has called a 24-hour general strike for November 20 to highlight inflation, rising rental and housing costs and the need to restore collective labor rights.

“Given the government’s failure to take substantial measures to address these pressing issues affecting private-sector workers and, instead, its implementation of policies that exacerbate their problems, the decision was made to call a general strike,” the GSEE, which represents private-sector workers, said.

It added that the government has failed to “implement policies that strengthen the purchasing power of workers, which has decreased by 8% since 2019.”