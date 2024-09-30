NEWS

Greeks leave parental home aged 30.6 on average, Eurostat survey finds

[EUROKINISSI] File photo.

Greeks are on average 30.6 years old when they move out of their parental home, making them the third oldest in the EU to do so, a Eurostat survey has found.

In 2023, young people across the EU were on average aged 26.3 years when moving out of their parents’ home, down from 26.4 years the year before.

The survey found that people are on average 30 years old or over leaving the parental home in six countries, with Croatia highest on the list (31.8 years), followed by Slovakia (31.0), Greece (30.6), Spain (30.4), Bulgaria and Italy (both 30.0).

In contrast, the lowest average ages, all under 23 years old, were registered in Finland (21.4 years), Sweden and Denmark (both 21.8) and Estonia (22.8).

Furthermore, the survey found that 45.5% of Greeks aged 15-29 were living in overcrowded households, the fourth highest rate in the EU.

The only countries with higher overcrowding rates for young people than Greece were Romania (59.4%), Bulgaria (55.3%) and Latvia (54.8%). In contrast, the lowest rates were recorded in Malta (3.9%), Cyprus (4.0%) and Ireland (4.4%).

In 2023, 26.0% of young people aged 15-29 in the EU lived in overcrowded households. This was 9.2 percentage points higher than the overcrowding rate for the overall population (16.8%).

EU Property Economy

