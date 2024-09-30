Greeks leave parental home aged 30.6 on average, Eurostat survey finds

Greeks are on average 30.6 years old when they move out of their parental home, making them the third oldest in the EU to do so, a Eurostat survey has found.

In 2023, young people across the EU were on average aged 26.3 years when moving out of their parents’ home, down from 26.4 years the year before.

The survey found that people are on average 30 years old or over leaving the parental home in six countries, with Croatia highest on the list (31.8 years), followed by Slovakia (31.0), Greece (30.6), Spain (30.4), Bulgaria and Italy (both 30.0).

In contrast, the lowest average ages, all under 23 years old, were registered in Finland (21.4 years), Sweden and Denmark (both 21.8) and Estonia (22.8).