Ark of the World charity founder denies wrongdoing

Father Antonios Papanikolaou, founder of the Ark of the World charity, insisted on Monday that he is innocent of any wrongdoing regarding allegations of abuse and mistreatment of minors at the organization’s facilities.

Appearing before a three-member misdemeanor court, Father Antonios denied the claims, asserting his role in the organization was strictly spiritual. He described the allegations as “fantasy” and stated: “These children were used to destroy us. I forgive them because I raised them.”

He also emphasized that the charity provided a nurturing environment for the children, offering them a variety of activities and experiences. He also dismissed the charge that he directed staff to punish the children and maintained that he had a positive relationship with the minors in his care, attributing the accusations to their troubled backgrounds.

The case, which also involves seven former staff members, includes charges such as bodily harm and incitement to dangerous injury, with potential prison terms of up to five years.