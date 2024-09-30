NEWS

Eight rescued as yacht sinks in southeastern Aegean

Eight rescued as yacht sinks in southeastern Aegean
[InTime News]

Eight Polish passengers were rescued after their yacht sank near the Greek islet of Levitha, located between Patmos and Leros in the Dodecanese in the southeastern Aegean.

The group issued a distress signal via 112 as they faced winds of 7 Beaufort. They were later found on a lifeboat and airlifted by a Hellenic Air Force helicopter. 

The rescue operation involved a Coast Guard vessel and a Navy frigate. The sailors, now in good health, are being transported to Kos.

The incident occurred 3.4 nautical miles northwest of Levitha on Monday afternoon.

According to reports, the safety of the passengers was secured due to the swift response of authorities. 

Accident

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Bodies of Ukrainian tourists recovered from sea off Corfu
NEWS

Bodies of Ukrainian tourists recovered from sea off Corfu

Rescue operation underway after French sailboat sinks in eastern Aegean
NEWS

Rescue operation underway after French sailboat sinks in eastern Aegean

ISAP trains evacuated after fire
NEWS

ISAP trains evacuated after fire

Teen on scooter hit by tram in Athens
NEWS

Teen on scooter hit by tram in Athens

Close shave for coach that almost collided with train in Athens
NEWS

Close shave for coach that almost collided with train in Athens

Samaria Gorge hiker bled to death, coroner confirms
NEWS

Samaria Gorge hiker bled to death, coroner confirms