Eight rescued as yacht sinks in southeastern Aegean

Eight Polish passengers were rescued after their yacht sank near the Greek islet of Levitha, located between Patmos and Leros in the Dodecanese in the southeastern Aegean.

The group issued a distress signal via 112 as they faced winds of 7 Beaufort. They were later found on a lifeboat and airlifted by a Hellenic Air Force helicopter.

The rescue operation involved a Coast Guard vessel and a Navy frigate. The sailors, now in good health, are being transported to Kos.

The incident occurred 3.4 nautical miles northwest of Levitha on Monday afternoon.

According to reports, the safety of the passengers was secured due to the swift response of authorities.