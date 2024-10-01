Sofia Zisi elected chair of European Chemicals Agency Board

Sofia Zisi, director general of Greece’s General State Chemical Laboratory, has been elected chair of the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) management board for the next two years.

Zisi succeeds Paul Krajnik from Austria’s Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Environment and Water Management, who served for two full terms.

“I would like to thank Paul for his work in leading the Management Board and providing a sound basis for ECHA’s continued high performance, including with the adoption of its Strategy 2024-2028. In my new role, I look forward to working with all Board members to help ECHA contribute to the implementation of EU priorities for chemical safety and deliver on its strategic objectives. Shared expertise, resources, and coordinated action will be important going forward, in light of ECHA’s expanding mandate,” Sofia Zisi said.

The head of Greece’s Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) Giorgos Pitsilis, under which the General Chemical State Laboratory operates, congratulated Zisi.

“We are particularly proud of this international distinction, which reflects the hard work carried out by the AADE’s Chemical Service to protect public health and the environment,” he said.