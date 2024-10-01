Bangladeshi man found dead in Greek police cell

A man from Bangladesh was found dead in a police cell in central Athens on Tuesday morning.

Police said the 29-year old man was found hanged in the police station of Omonoia by the officers who came in for work on Tuesday. He had been detained on Monday night for causing damage to a police car and was kept in an area together with 11 other prisoners.

It also said a medical examiner and a unit of the criminal directorate have been called at the scene to investigate the incident. Police also informed a prosecutor.