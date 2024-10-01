Rescue operation for injured American tourist on Crete

A rescue operation is underway for a 60-year-old American tourist injured while hiking near Sougia on the southern coast of Crete on Tuesday evening.

The man was hiking with others toward the Lissos archaeological site when he lost his balance and injured his limbs, according to public broadcaster ERT.

He managed to alert authorities by dialing the European emergency number 112, prompting a rescue mission that began around 6 p.m. to transport him back to Sougia and then to Hania hospital.