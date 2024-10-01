NEWS

Rescue operation for injured American tourist on Crete

Rescue operation for injured American tourist on Crete
File photo.

A rescue operation is underway for a 60-year-old American tourist injured while hiking near Sougia on the southern coast of Crete on Tuesday evening.

The man was hiking with others toward the Lissos archaeological site when he lost his balance and injured his limbs, according to public broadcaster ERT. 

He managed to alert authorities by dialing the European emergency number 112, prompting a rescue mission that began around 6 p.m. to transport him back to Sougia and then to Hania hospital.

 

Tourism Rescue

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Search for missing British TV doctor resumes on Greek island
NEWS

Search for missing British TV doctor resumes on Greek island

Rescue operation underway after French sailboat sinks in eastern Aegean
NEWS

Rescue operation underway after French sailboat sinks in eastern Aegean

Rescue operation underway for hiker in distress on Mount Olympus
NEWS

Rescue operation underway for hiker in distress on Mount Olympus

One person dead, dozens rescued by Greek coast guard in 2 migrant boat incidents
NEWS

One person dead, dozens rescued by Greek coast guard in 2 migrant boat incidents

Merchant ship rescues dozens of migrants from yacht in distress off southern Greece
NEWS

Merchant ship rescues dozens of migrants from yacht in distress off southern Greece

Three migrants dead, five rescued off Samos
NEWS

Three migrants dead, five rescued off Samos