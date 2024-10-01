Criminal attorney banned over domestic violence

Criminal defense attorney Apostolos Lytras will be barred from practicing law for the next six months, the Athens Bar Association has decided. The suspension comes in the wake of a domestic violence incident against his wife.

The disciplinary council mandated that Lytras immediately surrender his lawyer’s identification, as the ruling takes immediate effect without the possibility of suspension.

He was released after spending three months in detention for the assault on his spouse. The case has drawn significant attention, raising concerns about domestic violence and the accountability of legal professionals.

The decision underscores the legal community’s commitment to addressing issues of violence and misconduct among its members.

Advocates for domestic violence victims have welcomed the ruling, viewing it as a crucial step toward holding perpetrators accountable and fostering a safer environment.