Greek children not big on fruit and vegetables

A recent nationwide survey commissioned by the Greek Ministry of Health and UNICEF reveals alarming trends in children’s health, characterized by low consumption of fruit and vegetables and a sedentary lifestyle.

Based on the survey’s alarming insight, Deputy Health Minister Eirini Agapidaki has announced forthcoming actions to combat childhood obesity.

Findings show that less than half of children in Greece consume fruit (42.2%) and vegetables (33%) daily, while only one in three engages in regular physical activity.

The survey, conducted by Marc on a sample of 1,000 parents of children aged 17 and under, found that while 75% of children eat breakfast, this decreases significantly for those over 15.

In contrast, one in 10 children (9.3%) eats breakfast from once a week to never.

Despite these findings, 70% of parents believe their children eat healthily.