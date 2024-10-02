Entry criteria expanded for military schools

In a notable policy shift, the Ministry of Defense has announced that beginning with the 2026 nationwide examinations, students from all scientific disciplines will be able to apply for military academies. Previously, only candidates from the scientific field, which emphasizes positive and technological sciences, were eligible for admission. This change is part of a broader strategy to attract a wider range of applicants to military training programs to ensure that military academies remain viable options for graduates across various academic disciplines.

Under the new regulations, current second-year senior high school students will have the opportunity to apply to military schools regardless of their chosen academic focus.

This includes students from the humanities, health sciences, and other disciplines.

The ministry’s decision aims to diversify the applicant pool and increase interest in military careers.

Students from theoretical disciplines usually study Ancient Greek, Latin, history and language, while military academies traditionally emphasize exams in physics, mathematics, chemistry and language. As a result valid concerns have been expressed whether these students possess the necessary scientific knowledge for success in military programs.

Additionally, the Ministry of Defense is taking measures to address ongoing issues with unfilled positions at military academies. Since the introduction of the minimum admission threshold in 2022, these institutions have struggled to attract sufficient candidates, leaving approximately 450 spots vacant in the most recent admission cycle. To mitigate this problem, military academies have reduced the threshold coefficients, making it easier for students with lower academic performance to gain admission.

To further enhance the attractiveness of military schools, the ministry has also announced plans to adjust student salaries to align with those offered to police academy cadets. Upgrades to facilities are also planned to ensure that living conditions meet modern standards, thereby improving the overall quality of life for students.