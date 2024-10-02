NEWS

Athens schools to close on Thursday for feast of Saint Dionysius the Areopagite

Schools throughout the Municipality of Athens will be closed on Thursday in observance of the feast day of Saint Dionysius the Areopagite, the patron saint of the city.

Parents have already been notified by their children’s schools regarding the closure.

Saint Dionysius the Areopagite was a biblical figure who was converted by Saint Paul in Athens. By the 2nd century, he was regarded as the first bishop of Athens. The Church of Saint Dionysius the Areopagite, dedicated to his memory, is located on Skoufa Street in the Kolonaki district.

Education Religion

