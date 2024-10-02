Car collides with school bus in Neo Kosmos, leaving chaperone injured

A car crashed into a school bus in the Athens suburb of Neo Kosmos on Wednesday morning, resulting in minor injuries to a chaperone.

At the time of the accident, which occurred at the intersection of Evdoxou and Angylis streets, there was only one minor child on the school bus. The child was not injured.

“We had just picked up the first child and were on our way to pick up the second. The driver of the private vehicle ran the stop sign and crashed into the passenger side door,” the school bus driver told Kathimerini.

“The female chaperone was injured and was transported to the hospital by ambulance, but fortunately, the child is fine,” he said.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.