NEWS

Eight garbage trucks destroyed in apparent arson attack in Iraklio, Crete

Eight garbage trucks belonging to the Malevizi municipality in Iraklio on the island of Crete were engulfed in flames while parked at the municipal garage in an apparent arson attack.

Fire crews quickly responded to an emergency call at 2 a.m. on Wednesday; however, the waste management vehicles were completely destroyed, with only two trucks escaping unscathed.

Reports indicate that there may have been a breach in the perimeter fence surrounding the garage, prompting authorities to investigate the possibility of arson.

Municipal officials are coordinating with neighboring municipalities to find a solution for waste collection following the incident.

Fire Crime

