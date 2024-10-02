NEWS

Explosive device detonates in Agrinio school courtyard

An explosive device detonated late Tuesday in the courtyard of a primary school in Agrinio, western Greece. No injuries or damage were reported.

Police were alerted by local residents who heard the blast shortly before 11 p.m. Upon conducting a search, officials discovered remnants of a homemade explosive device consisting of two 1,000 ml plastic bottles filled with flammable liquid, bound together with duct tape.

The remnants of the device are currently being analyzed to gather evidence that could lead to the identification of the perpetrators.

Authorities are also reviewing surveillance footage from security cameras in the area to assist in the investigation.

