Suspect discards Kalashnikov during police chase in West Attica

Police pursued a suspect Tuesday night in Zefyri, West Attica after hearing gunshots.

Around 9 pm, a police patrol responded to shots on Therisou Street and spotted a speeding vehicle. The driver stopped on Marinou Antypa Street, fled on foot and discarded a Kalashnikov rifle.

Officers found two magazines and bullets in the car and recovered five shell casings at the scene of the gunfire.

A police investigation is ongoing as the suspect remains at large.