NEWS

Suspect discards Kalashnikov during police chase in West Attica

Suspect discards Kalashnikov during police chase in West Attica
[InTime News]

Police pursued a suspect Tuesday night in Zefyri, West Attica after hearing gunshots. 

Around 9 pm, a police patrol responded to shots on Therisou Street and spotted a speeding vehicle. The driver stopped on Marinou Antypa Street, fled on foot and discarded a Kalashnikov rifle. 

Officers found two magazines and bullets in the car and recovered five shell casings at the scene of the gunfire. 

A police investigation is ongoing as the suspect remains at large.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Explosive device detonates in Agrinio school courtyard
NEWS

Explosive device detonates in Agrinio school courtyard

16-year-old charged with alleged rape of 13-year-old in Thessaloniki
NEWS

16-year-old charged with alleged rape of 13-year-old in Thessaloniki

Eight garbage trucks destroyed in apparent arson attack in Iraklio, Crete
NEWS

Eight garbage trucks destroyed in apparent arson attack in Iraklio, Crete

Criminal attorney banned over domestic violence
NEWS

Criminal attorney banned over domestic violence

Tougher laws to combat rising teen violence
NEWS

Tougher laws to combat rising teen violence

Minister unveils legal reforms to combat youth violence
NEWS

Minister unveils legal reforms to combat youth violence