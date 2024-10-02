NEWS

Suspicious suitcase in central Athens deemed harmless after investigation

Authorities investigated a suspicious suitcase discovered on Wednesday afternoon in central Athens, which was ultimately deemed harmless.

The suitcase was located at the busy intersection of Ermou and Nikis streets, two of the most commercial streets in Athens. A police bomb disposal unit quickly responded to the scene. However, it was determined that the suitcase contained only garbage.

Following the investigation, traffic in the area was restored.

