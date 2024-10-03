NEWS

Progress against Alzheimer’s

A doctor points to PET scan results that are part of a study on Alzheimer's disease at Georgetown University Hospital, on Tuesday, May 19, 2015, in Washington. [Evan Vucci/AP]

Two Alzheimer’s drugs, lecanemab and donanemab, have been approved in the US. At a recent gathering organized by the Goulandris Foundation and the Hellenic Initiative Against Alzheimer’s, new research on lecanemab was presented.

Johns Hopkins professor Kostas Lyketsos presented data showing lecanemab successfully reduces beta-amyloid levels in the brain. While patients showed a notable decrease in amyloid levels over 18 months, some reported no major improvements in daily life.

Additionally, advancements in diagnostics were announced. A new blood test to identify Alzheimer’s biomarkers promises easier diagnoses. Greece has established a Precision Medicine Center for Excellence in Alzheimer’s Disease at the Ionian University.

