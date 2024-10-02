NEWS

Police crackdown on western Attica leads to multiple arrests

Police crackdown on western Attica leads to multiple arrests
File photo.

A large-scale police operation took place on Wednesday morning in western Attica as part of a crackdown on crime in the wider region.

Authorities reported the arrest of six individuals during the operation, which involved the seizure of firearms, more than 250 9mm rounds, and mobile phones.

The operation was coordinated by the Western Attica Police Directorate and the Security Sub-Directorate, with support from various specialized police units, including drones

Crime

