Police recovers AK-47 rifle after car chase in western Attica

A dramatic police chase unfolded in Zefyri, western Attica late Tuesday night following reports of gunfire.

The Hellenic Police (ELAS) stated that around 9 p.m., a patrol unit heard gunshots on Therisou Street and spotted a vehicle speeding away.

The driver stopped shortly after on Marinos Antipas Street and fled on foot, discarding an AK assault rifle. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed two magazines and additional ammunition.

Police then returned to the street where the gunfire had occurred, and collected five spent cartridges.