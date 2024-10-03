NEWS

Greece on alert for migrant wave, terror concerns

Greece is bracing for a potential wave of uncontrolled migration, a concern highlighted during Wednesday’s meeting of the country’s National Security Council (KYSYEA).

The discussions centered on migration challenges, the threat of terrorism, and the evacuation of Greek citizens from Lebanon and Israel.

In light of the escalating crisis, authorities are considering increasing the capacity of existing refugee facilities, which currently accommodate around 3,000 people.

Plans are under way to direct any new arrivals to mainland Greece, as the islands are already stretched beyond their limits. This situation is compounded by the fact that Lebanon is currently hosting approximately 2.5 million refugees, mainly from Palestine and Syria, which raises fears of destabilization if violence between Israel and Hezbollah escalates further.

Officials are also revising security plans at migrant detention facilities to prepare for potential violence.

Moreover, the government is focused on evacuation strategies for approximately 3,500 Greek nationals in Lebanon, with two C-130 military transport planes on standby.

Additionally, Greece has offered a C-130 to assist the Cypriot government in evacuating around 60 of its citizens from Lebanon.

Maritime rescue operations are also being coordinated to evacuate Greek citizens should conflicts intensify in the region.

The Ministry of Maritime Affairs has chartered passenger vessels that are currently docked in Cyprus, ready to set sail for Lebanon if the situation deteriorates further.

Terrorism concerns are also heightened, prompting increased security measures across the country.

The Hellenic Police and intelligence agencies are on high alert following recent violent incidents linked to Middle East tensions, including a bombing near the Israeli Embassy in Copenhagen. Authorities have ramped up security protocols for potential targets in Greece, as demonstrations supporting Palestine are anticipated.

