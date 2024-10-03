Shots fired during fight on central Syngrou Avenue

Police in Athens are investigating a fight that involved a firearm in the early hours of Thursday on central Syngrou Avenue.

The investigation comes after two men in their 20s turned up on a motorcycle at the Asklipeio Hospital in the southern Athens suburb of Voula seeking medical assistance.

One of the men, aged 27, was treated for a gunshot wound to his arm, while the other, 22, had been punched in the face and head. A doctor at the hospital called the police to report the gunshot injury.

According to preliminary reports, the two young men got into a fight with two other men who were riding in a car. One of those two seems to have pulled out a gun and fired it. They drove off after the altercation and are being sought.

The incident took place on the side road of Syngrou Avenue in the suburb of Nea Smyrni at around 3 a.m.

Police are examining footage from security cameras in the area to shed more light on the incident.