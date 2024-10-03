NEWS

Streets in downtown Athens to close for icon procession

Streets in downtown Athens to close for icon procession
[Ekklisia Online]

Streets in the downtown Athens neighborhood of Kolonaki and surrounding areas will be closed for several hours on Thursday afternoon for a religious procession.

The event marks the feast day of Saint Dionysius the Areopagite, Athens’ patron saint, and involves a procession of his icon starting from the church of the same name on Skoufa Street.

The procession begins at 4 p.m. and will go around central Kolonaki before ending up back at the church, with the police closing streets in the area to traffic.

The closures are expected to affect the broader vicinity, including Akadimias Street, Vassilissis Sofias Avenue and the Lycabettus ring road, as cars are diverted to alternate routes.

The annual liturgy at the Church of Saint Dionysius the Areopagite is customarily attended by members of the political leadership and high-ranking church officials, meaning that security is tight around the event.

Saint Dionysius the Areopagite was a biblical figure who was converted by Saint Paul in Athens. By the 2nd century, he was regarded as the city’s first bishop.

City Life Religion

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Panathinaikos soccer stadium gets green light from city
NEWS

Panathinaikos soccer stadium gets green light from city

Athens creating Municipal Cleanliness Police force
NEWS

Athens creating Municipal Cleanliness Police force

Fighter jets to fly over Athens on Wednesday
NEWS

Fighter jets to fly over Athens on Wednesday

Catching a cab in Athens getting harder in summer
NEWS

Catching a cab in Athens getting harder in summer

People vs live music clamor
NEWS

People vs live music clamor

Athens introduces digital tool to encourage walking
NEWS

Athens introduces digital tool to encourage walking