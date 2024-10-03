Streets in downtown Athens to close for icon procession

Streets in the downtown Athens neighborhood of Kolonaki and surrounding areas will be closed for several hours on Thursday afternoon for a religious procession.

The event marks the feast day of Saint Dionysius the Areopagite, Athens’ patron saint, and involves a procession of his icon starting from the church of the same name on Skoufa Street.

The procession begins at 4 p.m. and will go around central Kolonaki before ending up back at the church, with the police closing streets in the area to traffic.

The closures are expected to affect the broader vicinity, including Akadimias Street, Vassilissis Sofias Avenue and the Lycabettus ring road, as cars are diverted to alternate routes.

The annual liturgy at the Church of Saint Dionysius the Areopagite is customarily attended by members of the political leadership and high-ranking church officials, meaning that security is tight around the event.

Saint Dionysius the Areopagite was a biblical figure who was converted by Saint Paul in Athens. By the 2nd century, he was regarded as the city’s first bishop.