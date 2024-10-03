NEWS

Ferry boats to stay tied up at port for two days

The union representing Greece’s seamen, PNO, has announced a 48-hour strike that will keep ferry boats tied up at port on October 22 and 23.

The nationwide strike, which will affect the transport of passengers and goods to and from the islands, is in demand of collective labor agreements for 2025 in the coastal shipping sector and a 12% wage increase.

A meeting took place on Wednesday between the management of the Association of Passenger Shipping Companies and the Panhellenic Seamen’s Federation to discuss the issue.

“Unfortunately, the meeting collapsed entirely due to the intransigence of the employers,” PNO said in a statement announcing the strike.

“Responding to our demand for a 12% increase, they countered with a 3% raise for 2025. They also refused to address several other issues,” it added.

