Parents who abuse teachers risk being sent to prison

The Education Ministry has introduced strict penalties for parents who threaten or verbally abuse teachers, following a growing number of incidents where parents have clashed with school staff over decisions involving their children.

A recent circular from the ministry highlights Article 33 of Law 5090 (2024), which establishes legal consequences for those who disrupt school operations through aggressive behavior.

Parents who shout at, insult or threaten teachers could face a prison sentence of at least one year, along with financial penalties.

If the confrontation involves physical violence, the minimum sentence increases to two years.

The directive applies not only to parents but also to any individual who attempts to unlawfully enter a school.

The ministry’s move follows several high-profile incidents in places such as Rhodes, Attica and Ilia, where disputes between parents and educators have escalated to the courts.