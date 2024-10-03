Collision between car and bus in central Greece leaves one dead

A collision between a car and an intercity bus on the Lamia-Stylida road in central Greece on Thursday left one person dead and one injured.

According to public broadcaster ERT, the car’s driver lost control of the vehicle, veered into the opposite lane and collided with the bus, which was carrying 15 passengers. The car driver died on the spot.

A female passenger on the bus sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The fire department responded with 10 firefighters and four vehicles to extract the driver from the wreckage.