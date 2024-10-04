Probe reveals scheme costing EU millions

The case of Lasithi on the island of Crete, where over 30 hectares of subsidized land can be leased for just €300 annually, is one example of the sort of suspicions raised regarding shady dealings when it comes to EU funding.

Such agreements, allegedly drawn up to defraud the Payment and Control Agency for Guidance and Guarantee Community Aid (OPEKEPE) organization, are highlighted in recent reports.

These fictitious contracts enabled individuals to collect unauthorized EU subsidies by claiming to maintain agricultural land for livestock grazing. From 2017 to 2021, it’s estimated that more than €45 million was siphoned from EU funds, marking one of the largest financial frauds in recent years.

Authorities including the European Public Prosecutor’s Office are now scrutinizing the most serious cases, with dozens of investigations pending in court. Since April 2024, the European Commission placed OPEKEPE under a 12-month surveillance period, citing deficiencies and delays in fund distribution.

In another instance, a resident of Iraklio rented 60 hectares for a mere €60, raising suspicions about the legitimacy of the contract.

Reports indicate that some OPEKEPE officials may have been complicit in this misuse of community funds, sparking further investigations into those involved in processing these subsidy applications.