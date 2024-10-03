NEWS

Christodoulides, Tatar informal dinner confirmed

[Petros Karadjias/AP file photo]

Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar will meet for dinner in New York on October 15, a UN spokesman says.

“The date is October 15. And, obviously, we will share more information more information with you when we get it,” Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, told reporters.

The informal dinner will take place ahead of the tripartite meeting with Guterres that aims to kickstart the stalled negotiations for a solution to the 50-year-old division of the island.

