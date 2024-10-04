NEWS

Defense Minister unveils voluntary re-enlistment and women’s military enlistment

[Defense Ministry]

Defense Minister Nikos Dendias announced on Friday several changes to Greece’s mandatory military service, set to be implemented within the next two years as part of the 2030 Agenda. 

The reforms aim to upgrade military service into a “holistic process” that equips soldiers with both military and business skills, Dendias said at the Thebes Artillery Training School inauguration.

Dendias revealed that soldiers will be allowed to voluntarily re-enlist on a regular basis, gaining skills useful for both the military and civilian employment. “We are working closely with employment organizations to ensure the skills acquired match the demands of the job market,” he added.

The minister also introduced a voluntary temporary enlistment program for women, estimating it will take about three years to adjust the reserve system. Currently, women can only join the military as professionals, not as members of the reserve.

Dendias also announced upgrades to military uniforms and equipment, including new helmets, protective goggles and kneepads. 

In Greece, military service is mandatory for men aged 19 to 45, with service lengths ranging from six to 12 months depending on circumstances.

