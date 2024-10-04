NEWS

Teenagers arrested outside Athens school on suspicion of drug dealing

File photo.

Police in Athens have announced the arrest of two teenagers outside a primary school on suspicion of drug dealing.

The two boys, who were arrested Thursday in the central district of Sepolia, were found to be in possession of 160 grams of cannabis.

Police also arrested a 34-year-old man for drug possession. He is believed to have purchased the drugs from the 15 year old.

In a related move, the 15 year old’s father was also arrested for failing to supervise a minor.

Crime Child Education

